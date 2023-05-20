LSU’s 8-4 victory over Georgia clinches the last weekend series of the season

No.5 LSU clinched its first SEC series victory in over two weeks when the Tigers defeated Georgia, 8-4.

This is the first conference series win for LSU since April 29-May 1, when the Tigers swept Alabama. LSU improves its overall record to 42-12 overall and 19-9 in SEC play. Georgia’s record drops to 28-26 overall and an SEC record of 10-19.

“I think we’ve played two very good games,” head coach Jay Johnson said. “I like how we have responded all weekend in a park that’s particularly tough to pitch in.”

LSU starter Ty Floyd (7-0) picked up the win to remain undefeated on the season. Floyd went seven innings and allowed four runs on just five hits with seven strikeouts.

“Ty starting like that simplifies the game for the rest of the staff and helps those guys be better., Johnson added. “It also helps our hitters relax a little bit. It was a really good performance.”

Georgia starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein (3-2) was charged with the loss. He went 4.1 innings and allowed five runs on six hits with three walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Freshman Gavin Guidry came in to close the game in the eighth inning and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, and striking out three.

Georgia got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when third baseman Parks Harber hit a two-run home run to right field to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead

In the top of the fourth inning, LSU plated three runs to take the lead. With the bases loaded after a hit by a pitch and two walks, right fielder Josh Pearson drew a walk to bring in Cade Beloso for the first run of the game. Center fielder Dylan Crews line an RBI single to left field to tie the game and third baseman Tommy White brought home shortstop Jordan Thompson on a sac fly to right field.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the fifth after a one-out single by Beloso and a pair of hit by pitches. Thompson hit a sac fly to left field to plate a run. With a pair of runners in scoring position after a failed pickoff attempt, Pearson beat the shift and scored two on a single to right field to give LSU a 6-2 lead.

The Tigers added two more runs in the sixth to make it an 8-2 game after White and catcher Hayden Travinski both blasted solo home runs.

UGA scored two runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning to account for the final margin when shortstop Sebastian Murillo launched a two-run home run to right field.

LSU will look to sweep the Bulldogs on Saturday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+. If LSU wins and Arkansas loses, the Tigers would win the SEC regular season championship.