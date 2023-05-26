Done in Hoover: LSU gets eliminated from the SEC tournament after a 5-4 loss to Texas A&M

LSU is eliminated from the SEC tournament after they lost 5-4 to Texas A&M in an elimination game Friday afternoon.

Texas A&M shortstop Hunter Haas blasted a three-run home run to put the Aggies in the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. With Friday’s win, Texas A&M improved to 35-24 and will face Arkansas at 12 p.m. CT Saturday in an SEC Tournament semifinal.

“There’s a lot to be gained from being here, and we’ll use that to get ready for the NCAA Tournament,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I think our team has had a great regular season, to put ourselves in one of those spots where we’re going to be one of the eight that have an opportunity to host a regional and then host a super regional if we’re able to win the regional. It’s a credit to the players.

Texas A&M reliever Evan Aschenbeck (8-1) was credited with the win, as he hurled from the mound for the final three innings and limited LSU to one run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

LSU reliever Griffin Herring (3-2) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on one hit in 1.1 innings with two walks and no strikeouts.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when third baseman Brayden Jobert lined an RBI single to right field, bringing home designated hitter Cade Beloso. The Aggies would tie the game later in the inning on consecutive doubles by centerfielder Jordan Thompson and by left fielder Ryan Targac.

LSU would take a 3-1 lead when Jobert and catcher Hayden Travinski hit back-to-back RBI doubles.

Being down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Aggies struck for four runs to take a 5-3 lead. Designated hitter Brett Minnich would record a sacrifice fly to narrow the gap to 3-2, and after catcher Max Kaufer forced a walk, Haas launched a three-run homer off of LSU reliever Sam Dutton to give the Aggies their first lead of the game.

The Tigers scored a run in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch by Aschenbeck, but he would retire the final two LSU hitters despite LSU having runners on first and third.

LSU’s bright spot was starting pitcher Ty Floyd as he delivered another solid outing, limiting the Aggies to one run on three hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.

LSU, which is 43-15 this season, will return to action next Friday in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are projected to host an NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Regional sites will be announced by the NCAA at 7:30 p.m. CT Sunday.