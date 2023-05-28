BREAKING: LSU will host a regional for the first time since 2019

The NCAA announced that LSU will be one of 16 universities hosting a regional for the NCAA baseball tournament Sunday night.

The NCAA announced the 16 hosting sites Sunday evening. LSU is one of eight SEC teams hosting a regional, which is the most by a single conference in NCAA tournament history. The last time LSU hosted a regional at Alex Box Stadium was in 2019. That year, the Tigers defeated both Southern Miss and Stony Brook before losing to Florida State in the Super Regional, which was also played at Alex Box Stadium

Since LSU is projected to be a top 8, the Tigers will have a chance to host a super regional as well.

“I like the fact that we’re going to play at home and get our fans there and behind them and want to thank all the fans for coming out this weekend, and it feels like a home game,” head coach Jay Johnson said. “We’ve been on the road now for nine days or ten days, so it’ll be good to get back and get reset and go for it.”

LSU comes into postseason play with a 43-15 record, its best record since 2017, when LSU advanced to the College World Series final. The Tigers are coming off elimination from the SEC tournament. LSU went 1-2 in Hoover, defeating South Carolina handily before losing two straight games to Arkansas and South Carolina.

Regionals are scheduled to be held June 2 through June 5 and Super Regionals are scheduled to be held June 9 through June 12. The College World Series will start on June 16.