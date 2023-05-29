LSU is the No.5 overall seed; Will host Oregon State, Sam Houston State and Tulane

LSU will host Oregon State, Sam Houston State and Tulane as the No.5 overall seed in the Baton Rouge Regional from June 2-5.

LSU will play Tulane this Friday at 2 p.m. CT to open the regional. Oregon St. will play Sam Houston after LSU’s game on the other side of the regional on Friday. This is the 27th time in school history that LSU is hosting a regional and it is the first time it has hosted since 2019. LSU is also one of 8 SEC teams to host a regional this postseason.

If LSU wins the Baton Rouge Regional, the Tigers will play the winner of the Lexington Super Regional in Baton Rouge as the Tigers have won the right to host the super regional as they are a national seed.

LSU is very familiar with both Sam Houston State and Tulane. The Tigers defeated Sam Houston State 16-4 in the Round Rock Classic on Feb. 26. LSU last played Tulane in a midweek game on April 11 where the Tigers defeated the Green Wave 11-5 in New Orleans.

Tulane (18-40) won the American Athletic Conference tournament as the No.7 seed as the Green Wave was the lowest seed to ever win the tournament since its inception. The Green Wave won 4 out of five games and upset No. 15 East Carolina 8-6 in the championship game. Tulane is the first 40-loss team to qualify for the tournament since the NCAA switched to the super regional format in 1999.

Sam Houston State (38-23) automatically qualified for the tournament after winning the WAC Tournament. The Bearkats won five out of their six games and defeated Utah Valley in the championship game, 21-1. Sam Houston State scored 10 runs or more in all five of its tournament wins.

This is Sam Houston State’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2017. The Bearkats have had 12 postseason appearances since becoming a Division I program in 1987.

Oregon State (39-18) finished second in the Pac 12 regular season standings and was the No.10 team in the nation going into the Pac 12 Tournament. However, the Beavers were knocked out early in the tournament as they lost both of their games to Arizona and Arizona State.

Oregon State has been one of college baseball’s best teams in the past 25 years. Before 2005, the Beavers had only played in the postseason five times and had their lone appearance in the College World Series in 1952. Since then, the Beavers have made 16 appearances in the tournament, advanced to the College World Series six times and have won three national championships.

LSU (43-15) is coming into the NCAA Tournament after going 1-2 at the SEC Tournament. The Tigers earned a 10-3 victory over South Carolina before two straight 5-4 losses to Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The regionals are scheduled to be held from June 2 to June 5. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 1. Super Regionals will be held June 9 through June 12 and the College World Series will start on June 16.