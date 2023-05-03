LSU run rules Southeastern 10-0

No.1 LSU recorded another run-rule Tuesday night when they defeated Southeastern Louisiana by a score of 10-0 in seven innings.

LSU improves to 36-8 overall while Southeastern falls to 19-22.

LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas was a huge reason why the Tigers were able to dominate the game the way they did. Dugas recorded three hits, which included a three-run home run.

LSU starter Gavin Guidry (3-0) remains undefeated this season as he picked up his third win of the year. Guidry pitched 2.1 innings and finished with no runs on zero hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Southeastern starter Adam Guth (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – all unearned – on four hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

“I thought there are some good qualities we’ve displayed throughout the year that we displayed tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The hitters managed the strike zone well, so we took our free bases, and we drove the ball when (Southeastern) made some mistakes. We played good defense, which was great because Sunday (vs. Alabama) was probably our toughest defensive game of the year.

LSU drew first blood in the first inning when first baseman Jared Jones drew a one-out walk, moved to third when SLU third baseman Shea Thomas mishandled catcher Hayden Travinski’s grounder and ran home with ease on a wild pitch by Guth to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The highlight of the inning came when Dugas launched a two-out, two-run dinger, his 11th dinger of the season.

LSU extended its lead to 7-0 in the fourth when the Tigers scored four runs which were highlighted by Travinski’s two-out, two-run single. Centerfielder Dylan Crews also plated a runner on a fielder’s choice grounder, and he scored on a wild pitch.

LSU added another run in the fifth when Dugas singled, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when White’s ground ball went through Southeastern shortstop TJ Salvaggio’s legs.

After Crews lined a two-out double in the seventh, White blasted a two-run home run to account for the final margin.

LSU will travel to the Plains to take on Auburn in another three-game, SEC series from May 5-7.