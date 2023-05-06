Aneesah Morrow Transferring to LSU

The reigning national champion LSU Tigers might be even better come next season.

A week after Hailey Van Lith, the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, announced she would be transferring to LSU, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, the No. 2 player in the portal, announced she also would be heading to Baton Rouge to play for Kim Mulkey.

#24 New Home .

COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/odeWNYz3OK — Aneesah Morrow (@AneesahMorrow24) May 5, 2023

If you’re not familiar with Morrow’s game yet, you’ll find out soon enough. Morrow was top-10 last year in the country in both scoring (24 points per game) and rebounds (12 per game). She was an All-American last year for DePaul and has 53 double-doubles in 66 career games.

“As a true competitor, I always dreamed of playing for a top-tier program,” Morrow said. “LSU’s rich history, support and passion for all sports teams caught my attention. The atmosphere on my official visit was electric, and the fan base is incredibly passionate about their team. I was drawn to this kind of environment because I’ve always dreamed about playing for a university that had that. Furthermore, the opportunity to play in the SEC against some of the nation’s best teams.”

LSU’s absolutely loaded heading into the 2023-2024 season. The Tigers have three All-Americans on the roster in Morrow, Van Lith, and Angel Reese. They also bring back several key pieces from this past season’s championship team like Kateri Poole, Last-Tear Poa, and Flau’jae Johnson. Oh and on top of all that they’re also welcoming in the No. 1 recruiting class highlighted by Louisiana’s own Mikaylah Williams.

The 2024 Final Four is scheduled for the weekend of April 5 in Cleveland if you want to start looking at hotels. Something tells me LSU will be back.