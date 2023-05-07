LSU loses its first series of the season after an embarrassing 12-2 loss to Auburn

A big factor in Auburn’s victory was outfielder Kason Howell. Howell was 2-for-3 at the plate with two triples, a bases-loaded walk and five RBI.

Auburn starting pitcher Christian Herberholz (1-3) earned his first win, limiting LSU to two runs – one earned – on five hits in 5.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Christian Little (2-2) was charged with the loss. Little did not record an out in the first inning and allowed five runs on one hit with four walks. With the bases loaded and no outs, Little was relieved by Griffin Herring. Herring also recorded two walks in the first inning, and Auburn capitalized on the free passes by scoring six runs.

“We walked six guys in the first inning, and that’s a tough hole to climb out of,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “So we start there, and then Herberholz did a nice job for them on the mound; he executed his pitches. I never feel like we’re out of a game, but that first inning makes it a little more difficult. Our pitchers don’t have to be perfect, they just need to be solid, and we weren’t solid today.”

In the first inning, second baseman Gavin Dugas led off Sunday’s game with his 12th home run of the year, giving LSU a 1-0 lead.

However, Auburn scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, aided by an absurd six walks issued by LSU pitchers. The inning also featured an RBI single by designated hitter Ike Irish and a two-run single by second baseman Caden Green.

Auburn added another run to its score total in the second inning on an RBI single by first baseman Cooper McMurray.

Two grueling errors committed by LSU led to Auburn scoring two unearned runs in the fourth and Howell blasted a two-out, two-run triple.

Third baseman Tommy White would help reduce LSU’s deficit to 9-2 in the fifth when he lined an RBI single.

Howell again unloaded a two-run triple, this time in the sixth inning, to increase the Auburn lead to 11-2.

The game ended scored on McMurray’s “walk-off” RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, giving LSU its first run-rule loss of the season.