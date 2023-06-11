Curtain Call: Paul Skenes, LSU blanks Kentucky 14-0

Fifth seed LSU and pitcher Paul Skenes shutout 12th seed Kentucky 14-0 in the first super regional hosted at Alex Box Stadium since 2019.

The Tigers recorded six home runs and outhit the Wildcats 15-4. LSU improves to 47-15 on the year and is one game away from advancing to the College World Series. Kentucky drops to 40-20 and has to win tomorrow to avoid elimination.

First baseman Tre Morgan had an awesome day from the plate as he went 4-for-5 for the night with two home runs. His two home runs give him a total of 10 home runs on the season.

Skenes (12-2) picked up the win and dominated from start to finish in his last game ever at Alex Box Stadium in an LSU uniform. Skenes hurled from the mound for 7.2 innings without allowing a single run and had nine strikeouts, one walk and four hits allowed.

Kentucky starter Zach Lee (5-4) was charged with the loss. Lee went four innings and allowed nine runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. Lee allowed five of LSU’s six home runs.

LSU got on the board first when Morgan blasted a two-out solo home run to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, LSU would extend its lead to 3-0 when third baseman Tommy White and Morgan torpedoed back-to-back dingers.

LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas would join in on the home run fiesta when he sent a solo blast over the left centerfield wall to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, LSU would have five runners touch home plate, its highest run total in any inning in tonight’s game. The inning was highlighted by left fielder Josh Pearson’s solo home run, Morgan’s RBI single and shortstop Jordan Thompson’s two-RBI single.

In the sixth inning, White would record his second homer of the night over the scoreboard in left field to give LSU a 12-0 lead over Kentucky.

Thompson’s RBI single and an RBI sacrifice fly from centerfielder Dylan Crews in the eighth inning would account for the final margin.