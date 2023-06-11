Gamethread: Baton Rouge Super Regional Game 2- LSU vs. Kentucky, 5:00 P.M., ESPN2

Look I love baseball at Alex Box as much as the next guy, but hopefully tonight will be the last game we see at the Box until next February. We’re one win away from the College World Series. Let’s finish the job tonight.

GEAUX!

Lineups

*Remember LSU is the visiting team tonight

LSU

Crews—CF

White—3B

Morgan—1B

Travinski—C

Beloso—DH

Dugas—2B

Jobert—RF

Thompson—SS

Pearson—LF

Floyd—P (7-0, 4.34 ERA, 88 Ks/31 BBs)

Kentucky