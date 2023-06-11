 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Baton Rouge Super Regional Game 2- LSU vs. Kentucky, 5:00 P.M., ESPN2

Let’s geaux to Omaha

By Zach Junda
Look I love baseball at Alex Box as much as the next guy, but hopefully tonight will be the last game we see at the Box until next February. We’re one win away from the College World Series. Let’s finish the job tonight.

GEAUX!

Lineups

*Remember LSU is the visiting team tonight

LSU

  • Crews—CF
  • White—3B
  • Morgan—1B
  • Travinski—C
  • Beloso—DH
  • Dugas—2B
  • Jobert—RF
  • Thompson—SS
  • Pearson—LF
  • Floyd—P (7-0, 4.34 ERA, 88 Ks/31 BBs)

Kentucky

  • Gray—CF
  • Felker—3B
  • Burkes—C
  • Pitre—2B
  • Gilliam—1B
  • Goldschmidt—LF
  • Stanke—DH
  • McCarthy—RF
  • Smith—SS
  • Strickland—P (4-1, 4.44 ERA, 57 Ks/16 BBs)

