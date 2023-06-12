LSU lands 2024 Four-Star Safety Joel Rogers

LSU’s coaching staff may be on vacation, but that doesn’t stop them from pulling in one of the top recruits in the state of Louisiana.

2024 four-star safety Joel Rogers out of West Feliciana (St. Francisville, La.) announced his commitment to LSU from West Feliciana’s High School gymnasium on June 12. Rogers picked the Tigers over a double-digit offer list that included Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU and more.

Rogers is the No. 17 safety in the country according to On3 while 247 has him as the No .34 overall safety.

Rogers is the 16th prospect that LSU has landed. He is the sixth Louisiana prospect to commit to the Tigers, and every single one of those prospects, including Rogers, are in the top 10 in the state of Louisiana.