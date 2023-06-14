SEC, LSU Announce 2024 Football Schedule

Wednesday night the SEC announced the full conference slate of games for the 2024 football season in a made for TV event that honestly probably could have just been an email.

We now know who LSU will be playing in their eight conference games for 2024. LSU will host Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt; the Tigers will travel to Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. Couple these eight games with LSU’s four non-conference games (vs. USC in Las Vegas, and home games against UCLA, South Alabama, and Nicholls State) and we now know the entire 2024 Tiger football schedule. The dates for these games will be announced later, but we know for sure LSU will play USC on September 1, 2024.

A New Era of LSU Football in the SEC pic.twitter.com/4LXaIXG2Jc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 14, 2023

It would be impossible for the SEC to appease all 16 schools so some games that we look forward to every year are going to be lost. In LSU’s case its Auburn—whom LSU has played every year since 1991—and Mississippi State, the team LSU has played more than anyone else, and played annually since 1943.

As a reminder, this eight-game format for 2024 is a one-off. There’s a chance the league will decide to expand to nine games at some point in the near future. Also, now that the conference is comprised of 16 teams, the league will abandon division play, and the top-two teams will compete for the SEC championship in Atlanta.