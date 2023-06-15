Football Adds Two More Commitments

As the weather starts heating up, so too does LSU’s 2024 recruiting class as the Tigers have added their third commit in four days.

Monday the Tigers added four-star safety Joel Rogers, and since then they’ve added two more players, one inside the state and one from outside of Louisiana.

Wednesday the Tigers added another piece from the state of Louisiana in the form of Terrebonne’s Kylan Billiot. Billiot, a wide receiver, is already listed at 6’3”, 195, so I’d imagine he’ll really fill out once he joins the football program. He’s a three-star prospect per 247 and the No. 16 player in the state of Louisiana.

For all the worries about “can Brian Kelly recruit Louisiana???” he and his staff are off to a great start locking down the state this year. Of 247’s top-20 players in Louisiana, 12 are either committed to the Tigers or are projected to commit at some point.

Thursday the Tigers dipped into Nashville and added Ondre Evans, a four-star cornerback. Evans is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee, and really saw his recruiting profile blow up this month. Just this month Evans landed offers from Alabama, Georgia, and LSU.

“LSU was the last place we went, and I knew the minute camp was over I had to be a Tiger,” Evans said to On3 Sports. “I was told I have tiger blood in me from family roots in Louisiana.

“LSU checked all the boxes. Committing early allows me to help build a recruiting class. I plan to help recruit every Nashville kid I can to LSU.”

Corner’s an area LSU’s loading up on in this 2024 class. In addition to Evans, LSU also has pledges from Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson, and Warren Easton’s Wardell Mack, plus the Tigers dipped into the state of Georgia for Zion Ferguson.

On3 reports that the coaching staff is taking swings at some of the bigger name corners in the 2024 class including four-stars Jalyn Crawford (Georgia), Cai Bates, (Florida), Wardell Mack (Louisiana), and five-star Kobe Black (Texas).