2023 College World Series Winner’s Bracket Gamethread: #5 LSU vs. #1 Wake Forest, 6:00 P.M., ESPN

At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, Monday night is the biggest game of LSU’s season.

It’s the Tigers, who spent the first couple of months as college baseball’s No. 1 team, against Wake Forest, who usurped LSU and are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of tonight’s game takes control of their side of the bracket, and will advance to the semifinal round of the College World Series. The loser will have to play Tennessee in an elimination game, while the winner would have two chances to win one game and advance to the championship series.

The Tigers just need one win. Let’s go out and take it.

Lineups

LSU

CF—Crews

3B—White

1B—Morgan

C—Travinski

DH—Beloso

2B—Dugas

RF—Jobert

SS—Thompson

LF—Pearson

P—Ty Floyd (7-0, 4.50 ERA, 93 Ks/23 BBs)

Wake Forest