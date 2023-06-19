 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 College World Series Winner’s Bracket Gamethread: #5 LSU vs. #1 Wake Forest, 6:00 P.M., ESPN

Tigers can clinch a semifinal appearance with a win against the No. 1 overall seed Demon Deacons

By Zach Junda
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, Monday night is the biggest game of LSU’s season.

It’s the Tigers, who spent the first couple of months as college baseball’s No. 1 team, against Wake Forest, who usurped LSU and are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of tonight’s game takes control of their side of the bracket, and will advance to the semifinal round of the College World Series. The loser will have to play Tennessee in an elimination game, while the winner would have two chances to win one game and advance to the championship series.

The Tigers just need one win. Let’s go out and take it.

GEAUX!

Lineups

LSU

  • CF—Crews
  • 3B—White
  • 1B—Morgan
  • C—Travinski
  • DH—Beloso
  • 2B—Dugas
  • RF—Jobert
  • SS—Thompson
  • LF—Pearson
  • P—Ty Floyd (7-0, 4.50 ERA, 93 Ks/23 BBs)

Wake Forest

  • CF—Hawke
  • RF—Bennett
  • 1B—Kurtz
  • 3B—Wilken
  • 2B—Johnson
  • DH—Corona
  • C—Lee
  • LF—Cecere
  • SS—Houston
  • P—Josh Hartle (11-2, 2.80 ERA, 131 Ks/20 BBs)

