Wake Forest Rallies Past LSU 3-2

In a heavyweight bout between the only two teams to hold the No. 1 ranking this season, Wake Forest got the better of LSU 3-2 in the winner’s bracket game.

Wake Forest is now 2-0 and Omaha and will have Tuesday off. The Tigers, meanwhile, are 1-1 and are playing for their lives from here on out. LSU will play Tennessee tomorrow at 6:00.

Ty Floyd had maybe the best start of his LSU career considering the stage and the opponent he was facing. He was nearly flawless through five innings where he struck out 10 versus only two walks and surrendered a pair of hits.

But things fell apart quickly for Floyd in the sixth inning, as he walked three consecutive batters to load the bases and was pulled for Thatcher Hurd. Amazingly, LSU didn’t see their slim 2-0 lead go up totally in smoke as the Tigers were able to escape with the score tied.

LSU had a golden opportunity to reclaim the lead in the eighth inning but blew it. Tre’ Morgan led the inning off with a double, and then Hayden Travinski reached first on an error, which allowed Morgan to make it to third. But an ill fated ball down the third base line by Cade Beloso saw Morgan get thrown out at home.

WHAT A PLAY TO SAVE A RUN‼️ pic.twitter.com/np1nDEIxRo — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2023

LSU would challenge the call hoping for a reversal of fortune, but it wouldn’t work out for the Tigers. Gavin Dugas then grounded into an inning-ending double play and it felt like LSU’s chances of winning Monday’s game went up in smoke.

While LSU didn’t make the big play in the top of the 8th inning, Wake Forest took care of business in the bottom half. Danny Corona led off the inning with a double, and then was brought home by a base hit by Bennett Lee.

The bottom third of LSU’s lineup would go down in order in the top of the 9th and now the Tigers are on the brink of elimination. LSU will have to beat Tennessee Wednesday to stay alive, and then beat Wake Forest twice to reach the championship series. It’s not impossible, remember LSU was in this very same situation the last time they made it to Omaha in 2017, but it’s a massive challenge.

LSU and Tennessee will play at 6:00 Tuesday. Jay Johnson did not name a starter in his postgame presser, but said LSU has nine arms available for tomorrow.