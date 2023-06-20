Ackenhausen, LSU shut out Tennessee 5-0

LSU starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen and LSU shutout Tennessee 5-0 to defeat the Volunteers for the second time in the College World Series.

LSU (50-16) will advance to the College World Series semifinals where they will face off against Wake Forest in a rematch of Monday’s game where the Tigers lost 3-2. Tennessee (43-20) is eliminated from the College World Series after tonight’s loss. Tennessee has lost four out of its last five games against LSU dating back to their regular season matchup from March 30-April 1.

Ackenhausen (3-0) earned his first ever win as a starter at the Division I level. Through six innings, Ackenhausen allowed no runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Although he was a starter at the junior college level at Eastern Oklahoma State, LSU has utilized Ackenhausen as a middle reliever.

LSU reliever Riley Cooper earned his second save of the season. He pitched the final three innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and two strikeouts.

Tennessee starting pitcher Drew Beam (9-5) was charged with the loss. His final line was two runs (one earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

LSU first baseman Tre Morgan, who has been LSU’s hottest player player throughout the College World Series, had another great game from the plate. He went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. For the College World Series, Morgan is batting 5-for-9 (.555) from the plate with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs.

LSU would strike first blood when designated hitter Cade Beloso would line a RBI single to the outfield, bringing home Morgan.

LSU would not score another run until the sixth inning. After Morgan lined a double to left field, second baseman Gavin Dugas would line a perfect bunt that would force an errant throw to first base that allowed Morgan to come home.

In the eighth inning, LSU would get two runners on base after both Morgan and Dugas would get beaned by Tennessee pitcher Aaron Combs. After Morgan advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, he would steal home after a wild pitch from Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell to give LSU a 3-0 lead.

After LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson forced a walk, outfielder Dylan Crews would finally plunge the iron stake into Tennessee when he torpedoed a two-run dinger over the left field wall into LSU’s bullpen.

LSU will hope to stay alive tomorrow once again when they play Wake Forest a second time on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Tigers lost against the Demon Deacons on Monday by a score of 3-2.