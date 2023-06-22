Bullpen propels LSU to a 5-2 victory over Wake Forest

LSU soundly defeats Wake Forest 5-2 after a solid performance from its bullpen once again.

LSU improves its record to 51-16 while Wake Forest drops to 54-11. The Tigers and the Demon Deacons will face each other in a “win or go home” game for a chance to go to the College World Series championship series.

The bullpen, which has been largely credited for LSU’s postseason success, came through once again, this time against the No.1 team in the country. LSU relievers Blake Money, Griffin Herring, Gavin Guidry and Riley Cooper combined for 10 strikeouts and did not allow a single run.

Herring (5-2) was the difference in the game and he earned the victory. Herring’s final line was no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Cooper earned his third save of the season after he closed the final inning. Cooper finished with two strikeouts and one walk. All three of Cooper’s saves have come in the postseason.

At the top of the first inning, Wake Forest outfielder Tommy Hawke would give the Demon Deacons a 2-0 lead after he lined a two-RBI single up the middle.

However, LSU would answer with an RBI single from outfielder Brayden Jobert to make the score 2-1 going into the third inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, LSU would take the lead after a four-run barrage. After outfielder Dylan Crews and second baseman Gavin Dugas forced walks and first baseman Tre Morgan singled, designated hitter Cade Beloso stepped up to the plate for a chance to put the Tigers in the lead.

After a wild pitch from Wake Forest pitcher Seth Keener brought home Crews to tie the game up, Beloso would blast a three-run homer to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead over the Demon Deacons, which would end up being the final score.