INSTANT CLASSIC: Tommy White Sends LSU to the National Championship

I’m at a loss for words.

LSU won an instant classic to advance to the 2023 College World Series final with a 2-0 win over Wake Forest in the 11th inning. Tommy White hit the Tank heard round the world with a two-run shot to left field.

LSU was only able to be in this position thanks to some PHENOMENAL pitching by Paul Skenes and Thatcher Hurd. Skenes, coming off four days rest, went eight scoreless innings where he only allowed two hits and one walk. He struck out nine and broke Ben McDonald’s SEC single season record for strikeouts.

Long Live King Skenes@Paul_Skenes is the new record-holder for SEC and LSU strikeouts in a season with 203 pic.twitter.com/pRWjHxrXNH — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 22, 2023

Records are made to be broken…it gives dreamers something to strive for! Never easy to see ur record broken but it’s a lot sweeter when it stays in the @LSUbaseball family…congrats to @Paul_Skenes you deserve it kid! Now….Geaux win it all! #4everLSU ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/dJJXGw1gGw — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) June 22, 2023

LSU was victimized in game one against Wake Forest with a Tre Morgan play at the plate. Tonight, Morgan got to return the favor.

TM ➡️ AM



ESPN pic.twitter.com/fQtmEY9vj7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 23, 2023

Thatcher Hurd came on in the ninth inning in relief of Skenes and was nails. Hurd faced 11 batters and only allowed two to reach.

The bottom of the 11th had Dylan Crews, White, and Tre Morgan coming up to bat. Everyone knew it had to be now or never if LSU was gonna win and advance and White came through with maybe the third greatest hit in program history.

LSU’s done it. They advanced out of the losers bracket, beat the No. 1 team Wake Forest twice and advance to play their rivals the Florida Gators for the national championship. Game 1 is Saturday night.

LSU was in this exact same spot in 2017 against these very same Gators and came up short. It’s time to return the favor.