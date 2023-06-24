One More to Geaux! Tigers Beat Florida 4-3 in 11

I’m not sure how much more of this I can take.

If Thursday night wasn’t dramatic enough, tonight’s Game One of the 2023 Championship Series was just as dramatic. The common denominator though? Your Tigers came out on top, and now they’re just one win shy of bringing home the program’s seventh national championship.

The story of tonight can be summed up in two letters and one word: Ty.

Ty Floyd had the game of his LIFE. The junior righty was pumping fastball after fastball, going eight innings and striking out, and this ain’t a typo, 17. Floyd’s 17 Ks is the most by any Tiger pitcher in one game of a College World Series game.

Joseph Tyson Floyd.



17 K's – the most by any LSU player in one game of the College World Series pic.twitter.com/d94ozDr5kD — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 25, 2023

LSU didn’t make it easy on themselves though, no matter how hard Floyd tried to set his teammates up for success. LSU finished the night with 17 runners left on base and at my last count was 1-10 with runners in scoring position.

But why do something as trivial as manufacture runs when instead you can hit TANKS and BELOSO BOMBS???

In the eighth—it’s always been the 8th hasn’t it folks?—Tommy White saved LSU’s bacon with a solo shot to left field to tie the game at 3.

With the game tied at 3, Florida had a golden opportunity to steal Game One in the bottom of the 10th. Riley Cooper hit Colby Halter, and then gave up a single to Cade Kurland. But with two on and one out, Cooper was able to get future top-five pick Wyatt Langford to flyout to Josh Pearson—who made an incredible play to save the game—and Golden Spikes finalist Jac Caglianone to pop out to Jordan Thompson.

PLAY OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/E2h9WS5zBw — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) June 25, 2023

If Cade Beloso wasn’t already an LSU legend, he firmly cemented himself into that tier with what proved to be the game winning homer in the top of the 11th.

Cooper was able to retire Florida 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 11th to take that crucial first game of this three-game championship series.

The Tigers are in the drivers’ seat for the championship. Game Two will be tomorrow at 2:00 P.M. on ESPN. Hopefully by this time tomorrow we’ll be celebrating No. 7.