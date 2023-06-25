Dylan Crews Wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award

If there was ever any doubt the case was officially closed: Dylan Crews is the best player in baseball.

Crews was named the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Winner, given annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country. The award was literally announced minutes before first pitch of Game Two of the championship series in a live presentation on ESPN.

Crews is the second LSU player to win the Golden Spikes, joining Ben McDonald who won the award in 1989. McDonald narrated the congratulatory video released by LSU Baseball, and don’t be surprised if we see these two linked again as Tigers that went on to be picked first overall in their respective drafts.

“Dylan Crews has been one of the nation’s best college baseball players since he arrived at LSU in 2021,” said USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler. “His extraordinary 2023 season, in addition to his generous charitable work off the baseball field, make him an extremely worthy winner of this award. We are so proud to welcome Dylan into the Golden Spikes Award brotherhood and celebrate all of his achievements this season.”

Crews is hitting .418 and has reached base in 73 consecutive games dating back to last season. He is the nations leader in run (94) and is also top-five in hits (104), on base percentage (.564) and his batting average is sixth best in the country.

Crews’s case as the best player in program history took a massive step forward with today’s announcement. He’s a Golden Spikes winner, a two-time SEC Player of the Year, was the SEC’s Freshman of the Year and is one win away from being a national champion.

Congrats, Dylan. Here’s hoping in about four hours or so you’ll be able to pair the most prestigious individual award in college baseball with the ultimate prize.