Demolition Derby: Florida smashes six home runs in 24-4 win over LSU

Florida avenges its extra-innings loss to LSU by hammering six home runs to defeat the Tigers 24-4 to force a third game.

Florida’s 24 runs are the most in a College World Series game ever. Florida (54-16) outhit LSU (53-17) by over 17 hits with a differential of 23-7. Florida’s 23 are tied for the most all-time in a CWS game. Florida also recorded the most at-bats in a nine-inning game with 51.

Florida’s six home runs are tied for the second most in a single game ever. The Gators had two batters hammer two home runs: outfielder Josh Evans and first baseman Jac Caglianone. Evans now has the most home runs out of any batter in the CWS with four dingers while Caglianone is now the nation’s leader in home runs with 33.

“It was a tough one, obviously,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Really good job by Florida swinging the bat. You have to credit them. It was just an onslaught of good at-bats and barrels. And they’re a great team, and they played great today.”

Florida reliever Blake Purnell (2-0) was rewarded with the win, as he entered the game in the third inning with the bases loaded and forced a double play. Purnell hurled 1.2 scoreless frames without allowing a single hit and two walks.

Nick Ficarrotta earned his second save of the season, as he worked the final five innings and limited the Tigers to one run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen (3-1) was charged with his loss of the season, as he allowed six runs - three earned - on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts through 2.1 innings.

“Look at the two teams that are playing,” Johnson said. “These are the two best teams in college baseball. Would I have liked today to have been different? Yeah. I think we were prepared to play at the beginning of the game. And then we asked Nate to get out there and give us everything he could. I’m really excited about tomorrow night. And I know our players are too.”

LSU and Florida will play each other once again for all the marbles in a third game that will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. CT where it will be broadcast on ESPN. LSU will seek its seventh national championship while Florida will be seeking its second.