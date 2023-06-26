 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: the 2023 Men’s College World Series Championship Game, 6:00 P.M., ESPN

This is it, y’all

By Zach Junda
2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

It all comes down to this. 27 outs away from immortality. What happened yesterday don’t matter. What happened in ANY of the previous 70 games don’t matter. All that matters is we score one more run than the other guys.

27 outs away and we bring home #7. Let’s go take it.

GEAUX!

Lineups

LSU

  • DH—Beloso
  • CF—Crews
  • 3B—White
  • 1B—Morgan
  • 2B—Dugas
  • RF—Jobert
  • SS—Thompson
  • LF—Pearson
  • C—Milazzo
  • P—Hurd (7-2, 5.96 ERA, 57.1 IP, 77 Ks/38 BBs)

Florida

  • 2B—Kurland
  • CF—Langford
  • P—Caglianone (7-3, 3.68 ERA, 73.1 IP 85 Ks/52 BBs)
  • SS—Rivera
  • C—Riopelle
  • 1B—Heyman
  • RF—Heyman
  • LF—Shelnut
  • 3B—Halter

