Gamethread: the 2023 Men’s College World Series Championship Game, 6:00 P.M., ESPN

It all comes down to this. 27 outs away from immortality. What happened yesterday don’t matter. What happened in ANY of the previous 70 games don’t matter. All that matters is we score one more run than the other guys.
27 outs away and we bring home #7. Let’s go take it.
GEAUX!
Lineups
LSU
- DH—Beloso
- CF—Crews
- 3B—White
- 1B—Morgan
- 2B—Dugas
- RF—Jobert
- SS—Thompson
- LF—Pearson
- C—Milazzo
- P—Hurd (7-2, 5.96 ERA, 57.1 IP, 77 Ks/38 BBs)
Florida
- 2B—Kurland
- CF—Langford
- P—Caglianone (7-3, 3.68 ERA, 73.1 IP 85 Ks/52 BBs)
- SS—Rivera
- C—Riopelle
- 1B—Heyman
- RF—Heyman
- LF—Shelnut
- 3B—Halter
