LSU-Oregon State postponed, game moved to Sunday

The game between LSU and Oregon State was postponed after a lightning delay.

LSU will play Oregon State tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT. The previous game between Sam Houston and Tulane stopped play at 4:05 p.m. CT due to lightning. The decision to move the game to tomorrow was made at approximately 8:40 p.m. CT.

The winner of the LSU-Oregon State game on Sunday will play Game 6 on Monday while the loser will play in an elimination game against the winner of Tulane and Sam Houston on Sunday, 8 p.m. CT.