BREAKING: 2024 Four-Star OL Ethan Calloway Commits to LSU

LSU lands its second offensive lineman of the 2024 class after four-star offensive lineman Ethan Calloway announced his decision to commit to the Tigers on Friday.

The Mooresville, North Carolina native picked the Tigers over fellow blue-blood programs such as Penn State, Florida and Georgia after taking official visits to each school in June.

Calloway is one of the biggest risers in the 2024 recruiting class. At 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, Calloway started to move up in the ranks after he had an impressive campaign last season as a junior at Lake Norman High School (NC).

Calloway is the second interior offensive lineman to commit to LSU in their 2024 class along with New Orleans native and John Ehret High School standout Khayree Lee.

The addition of Calloway is another huge recruiting win for LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly has done a great job of keeping the best talent in the Boot as he has put a wall around Louisiana. However, after going out and securing commitments from Calloway and defensive back Ondre Evans out of Tennessee as well as the plethora of commits from the states of Georgia and Texas over the 2023 and 2024 classes, Kelly is not afraid to recruit outside of Louisiana.

Calloway, the top offensive lineman in North Carolina, gives LSU another piece to an already talented offensive line room with Will Campbell, Emery Jones and 2023 top prospect Zalance Heard. With offensive line coach Brad Davis, LSU’s offensive line went from being one of the worst offensive line rooms in the SEC to being one of the nation’s best through aggressive recruiting and excellent development.