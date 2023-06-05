Wes Johnson Leaving LSU for Georiga

Literally seconds after LSU defeated Oregon State to advance to the Super Regionals, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Tiger pitching coach Wes Johnson has accepted the head job at Georgia.

Sources: Georgia is finalizing a deal to make LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson the school’s new head coach. Johnson has extensive SEC experience from his time at LSU, Mississippi State and Arkansas as a pitching coach. pic.twitter.com/PVCfZgHcHB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 5, 2023

Johnson’s been with the Tigers for barely a year. He famously left the Minnesota Twins midseason last year to take the LSU job. Johnson’s been all over the SEC with stops at Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Next season will be Jay Johnson’s third in Baton Rouge and he’ll have to go out and hire his third pitching coach; and as Evan pointed out, next year’s seniors will have had four different pitching coaches in their LSU careers.

I’m assuming Johnson won’t leave Baton Rouge until LSU’s season ends, and hopefully Wes Johnson will head to Athens with a championship ring on his finger.