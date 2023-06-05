LSU defeats Oregon State 13-7 to win Baton Rouge Regional

The Tigers improve to 46-15 on the year and will host the Super Regional in Baton Rouge where they will face the winner of Indiana and Kentucky in the Lexington Regional. The Beavers will end their season with a record of 41-20 and will take the long flight home back to Corvallis, Oregon.

LSU outhit Oregon State, 19-6, and blasted four home runs compared to Oregon State’s two.

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews was a major factor in LSU’s success. Crews went 3-for-4 from the plate with a home run and an RBI. He also scored three runs and forced two walks.

LSU pitcher Griffin Herring (4-2) was rewarded with the victory. He came in relief for reliever Nate Ackenhausen and hurled for 3.0, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Starter Riley Cooper pitched in the first 3.2 innings and released, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

LSU would strike first when left fielder Brayden Jobert recorded an RBI after he got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. LSU would score three more runs when Jordan Thompson sent an RBI sacrifice fly to right field and right fielder Josh Pearson lined a two-RBI triple to make the score 4-0 going into the bottom of the inning.

Oregon State would respond, however, when left fielder Gavin Turley blasted a two-run home run to make the score 4-2 going into the fifth. His homer was his 13th of the season and his third of the regional.

Just like in the fifth inning of yesterday’s game against Oregon State, catcher Hayden Travinski and designated hitter Cade Beloso hit back-to-back home runs to make the score 6-2.

In the sixth inning, Crews would hit his second home run of the regional when he sent a solo blast over the wall in left centerfield.

Oregon State would counter Crews’ home run when right fielder Brady Kasper blasted a two-run dinger over the right field wall. Kasper’s home run was his 12th of the year.

Although the Beavers were fighting to stay alive, LSU would hammer the final nail in the coffin when the Tigers exploded for five runs in the seventh inning.

Dugas would finally get his first hit in two games when he blasted a solo home run to start the inning for the Tigers. Third baseman Tommy White would get his first hit of the game when he lined a two-RBI single after going 2-11 in his last 13 at-bats. White would eventually score home from third base on a passed ball. Travinski would get his second RBI of the game when he lined a single to right field for the final run of the inning to make the score 12-4.

Oregon State designated hitter Mason Guerra would line an RBI double and Gavin Turley would record a rare two-run inside-the-park home run for the final margin. LSU reliever Gavin Guidry would strike out Kasper to end the game.