Bradie James on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Former LSU linebacker Bradie James was placed on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.

James is one of 78 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision to be on the ballot. There are also nine coaches from the FBS on the ballot, as well as 101 players and 32 coaches from the lower levels.

James is maybe the best linebacker LSU has ever produced. It’s him or Devin White. James is second in career tackles (418) and still holds the single-season record for tackles with 154 in 2002. He was two-time First-Team All-SEC selection, and an All-American in 2002.

James went on to be a fourth round pick by Dallas where he spent nine seasons with the Cowboys. His 10th and final season was with the Houston Texans.

LSU has had 12 former Tigers be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Kevin Faulk was the latest inductee in 2022. This year’s class will be announced early in 2024.