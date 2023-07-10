2023 MLB Draft: Gavin Dugas gets drafted by the Washington Nationals in the sixth round

Gavin Dugas gets drafted by the Washington Nationals in the sixth round as the 165th overall pick.

Dugas is the second LSU player that the Nationals have drafted after they selected OF Dylan Crews with the second overall pick in the first round. Dugas is a highly versatile player who has been effective at both second base as well as the outfield.

After missing most of the 2022 season due to injuries, Dugas came back in a big way to help lead LSU to its seventh national championship. As LSU’s starting second baseman for the 2023 season, Dugas batted .290 from the plate with 12 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 53 RBIs. Dugas had a .464 on-base percentage, which was the second-highest on the team. This was partly due to Dugas getting hit-by-pitch 33 times, which was a team-high.

During the College World Series, Dugas started all eight games and had a .308 batting average (8-for-26) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored.

During his five seasons at LSU, Dugas had made an appearance in 201 games with 178 starts with a career batting average of .287 with 35 doubles, five triples, 44 home runs, 148 RBI, and 161 runs scored. Dugas has the LSU record for hit-by-pitch at 68.

Dugas was selected to wear the highly coveted No. 8 jersey for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The jersey number is awarded each season to the upperclassman who best exemplifies the spirit of the LSU baseball program.