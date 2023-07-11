2023 MLB Draft: Garrett Edwards selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th Round

The Tampa Bay Rays draft LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards with the 333rd overall pick in the 11th round.

Edwards is the fourth LSU pitcher to be taken in this year’s MLB Draft. Edwards is also the second Tiger to be drafted by the Rays after teammate Tre Morgan was selected by the Rays with the 88th pick in the third round.

Edwards (4-0) was a key member of the LSU bullpen and was one of the best relievers in the nation. In 10 appearances in 2023, he had a 1.93 ERA, five walks and 27 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched. However, Edwards’ season ended when he tore his UCL in LSU’s victory over South Carolina on April 7 and had to get Tommy John surgery.