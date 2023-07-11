Daniels, Williams, Wingo to Represent LSU at SEC Media Day

The college football season is slowly but surely coming and the next major offseason milestone is happening next week: media day.

For the first time ever, SEC Media Days will be taking its show to Nashville and joining Brian Kelly in Music City will be quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Josh Williams, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams and Mekhi Wingo will join @CoachBrianKelly at @SEC Media Day in Nashville on July 17! pic.twitter.com/qAmEeY3C5I — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 10, 2023

Daniels, Wingo, and Williams were the obvious picks and 100 percent the correct picks. A returning starting quarterback attending media day is a rite of passage; Wingo has been a team leader since transferring in; and Williams is the odds on favorite to be this year’s No. 18 so of course he’ll be representing LSU.

Media Days begin Monday and LSU will be the first team up. Joining LSU will be Missouri and Texas A&M. SEC Network will once again have wall-to-wall coverage of media days.