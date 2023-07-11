2023 MLB Draft: Blake Money goes to the Baltimore Orioles in the 12th round

LSU pitcher Blake Money was selected as the 361st overall pick in the 12th round. He is the fifth LSU pitcher that has been drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Money, a native of Spring Hill, Tenn., has pitched in 51 games (16 starts) in three seasons (2021-23) at LSU, recording 118 strikeouts in 123.2 innings.

He appeared in 20 games (two starts) in 2023, going 1-0 on the year and had a 5.97 ERA in 34.2 innings with 12 walks and 30 strikeouts.

Off the field, Money was an excellent as he was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major.