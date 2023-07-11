2023 MLB Draft: Brayden Jobert gets selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 12th round

The Slidell, La. native, was a major contributor to LSU’s explosive offense the past two seasons (2022 and 2023) as he batted a combined .273 (107-for-392) with 21 doubles, three triples, 32 homers, 107 RBI and 86 runs.

With the 365th overall pick of the 2023 #MLBDraft, the #STLCards select OF Brayden Jobert! pic.twitter.com/hLbpUhGAT8 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 11, 2023

Jobert helped lead LSU to its seventh national championship in 2023, as he was the Tigers’ College World Series leader in home runs (3) and was second on the club in CWS RBI (7).

Jobert played in 60 games (51 starts) for the Tigers in 2023, batting .301 (58-for-193) with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 49 RBI and 40 runs scored. He was also one of LSU’s most versatile fielders this season as he started 34 games in right field, eight games in left field, six games at third base and three games at DH.

He batted .290 (9-for-31) in the College World Series with three doubles, one triple, three homers, seven RBI and six runs. Jobert was 4-for-7 in Game 3 of the CWS Finals vs. Florida (June 26) with one double, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored.

Jobert has had probably the best summer of his life. Not only did Jobert lead his team to a College World Series title and got drafted into the MLB, he is scheduled to graduate from LSU with a degree in sport administration later this summer.