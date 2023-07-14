BREAKING: LSU lands Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham

LSU lands its fifth transfer after former Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham announced on Instagram he will be playing for the Tigers next season.

Bingham was a four-year starter for the Wildcats from 2020-2023. He earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors in 2023 after he recorded a .360 batting average with 91 hits, 10 home runs and 51 RBI. Bingham also played under current LSU head coach Jay Johnson at Arizona for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Bingham is a huge addition to LSU’s roster for a couple of reasons. First, Bingham’s arrival solidifies LSU’s outfield as he will be the favorite to join Josh Pearson and Paxton Kling. Second, his experience will be beneficial as LSU’s outfielders are relatively young and he will fill the role of the veteran of the unit after the departures of Golden Spikes Award winner Dylan Crews and Brayden Jobert.

Bingham is now the fifth transfer that LSU has landed from the portal. He joins Xavier left-handed pitcher Justin Loer, UCLA left-handed pitcher Gage Jump, Alabama right-handed pitcher Kade Woods and South Carolina infielder Michael Braswell.

Bingham won’t be the last player that LSU will try to bring in from the portal as the Tigers are reportedly trying to land Stanford superstar Braden Montgomery, Alabama ace Luke Holman and Arizona State freshman infielder Luke Hill who is a Baton Rouge native.