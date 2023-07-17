NFLSU: Justin Jefferson Enters 99 Club on Madden 24

Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the world. You know it, I know it, and now the good people at EA Sports are making it official.

With Madden 24 releasing in about a month, EA Sports is naming the absolute best players in football and Justin Jefferson entered the prestigious “99 Club.” Over the rest of this week, Madden will name the other players joining Jefferson as a 99 overall player.

Is a rating in a video game silly? Maybe. But you can’t deny that its impactful in the football community. It’s clearly a big deal to the players, too. And trust me, as a middle school teacher the kids put a ton of stock into player ratings in games like Madden, MLB’s The Show, FIFA, and 2K. So it’s cool that one of LSU’s own is getting this kind of buzz.

Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) July 17, 2023

Jefferson’s 2022 season was one for the books. He led the NFL in receptions (128) and yards (1809), was named an All-Pro, and won the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He also won an ESPY last week for play of the year with his insane 4th and 18 catch in Minnesota’s win over Buffalo.