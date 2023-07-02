Kevin Gausman Named 2023 MLB All-Star

The vibes around the LSU baseball program, both past and present, are probably at an all-time high.

Not only are YOUR Fightin’ Tigers of LSU national champions, but former Tiger ace Kevin Gausman was selected to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

BeGAUS he's a star ⭐️



Sea you at the All-Star Game, @KevinGausman pic.twitter.com/8NmFt6l2Dd — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 2, 2023

This is the second time Gausman has been named an All-Star. He has been the ace of Toronto’s staff, with a 7-4 record and a 3.04 ERA. Gausman has struck out 146 versus 27 walks in 109.2 innings pitched.

Gausman was also an All-Star in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants.

Gausman’s career has really taken since he turned 30. Gausman struggled early in his career posting a 39-51 record with Baltimore, who selected Gausman No. 4 overall in 2012. He was traded to Atlanta in 2018 and went 8-10 in a season and a half with the Braves. In 2019 he was claimed off of waivers by the Reds and pitched in 15 games.

Gausman signed with San Francisco in 2020 and the rest is history. He has made two of the past three All-Star games and signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays heading into the 2022 season.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be next Tuesday, July 11 at Seattle. That will be an important weekend for LSU because not only will Gausman be there, but the MLB Draft will be held the Sunday so we’ll see Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and the rest begin their professional careers.