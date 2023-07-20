How to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The dog days of summer are slowly but surely drawing to a close, but the summer season’s gonna end with a bang before giving way to fall and football.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins early Thursday morning—and I mean E A R L Y Thursday morning thanks to Australia being 15 hours ahead of Central Time—with the tournament co-hosts New Zealand playing Norway at 2:00 a.m. CT, and Australia, the tournament’s other co-hosts, will play Ireland at 5:00 a.m. CT.

The World Cup is going to add a nice bit of juice to an otherwise dull July where there’s nothing but MLB on. Here’s how you can watch.

Fox and FS1 will once again have coverage of the Women’s World Cup. Fox will have 29 games, while FS1 gets 35 games. Fox will carry the tournament solo from the quarterfinal round onward. JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner will be Fox’s lead broadcasting team for the second consecutive World Cup. In other words, they’ll be the duo you hear for any and all U.S. game you’re watching.

There’s two reasons to lock in for this upcoming World Cup. First of all, the United States Women’s National Team! The USWNT are the two-time defending FIFA World Cup champs and are going for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

The Americans are looking to bounce back after a disappointing finish in the Tokyo Summer Olympics where the U.S. took home the bronze. One reason why the Americans settled for bronze segues perfectly into the second reason why you should be tuning in for the World Cup which is...

...former LSU Tiger Allysha Chapman!

Chapman is the best defender to ever wear the purple and gold and this summer she’ll once again represent her home country of Canada. She and her Canadian teammates upset the United States in the semifinal round of the Olympics, and then beat Sweden to win their first ever gold medal. Canada’s never done better than the quarterfinal round in a World Cup, but maybe Chapman and her teammates can ride the momentum from Tokyo to reach new heights.

Chapman and Canada are in Group B of the World Cup, along with Australia, Ireland, and Nigeria. The Canadians will be part of the day one of the tournament as they’ll take on Nigeria Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. CT on Fox. Chapman and her teammates then play Ireland on Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. CT (FS1) and Australia on Monday, July 31 at 5:00 a.m. CT (Fox).

The USWNT, meanwhile, is in Group E with the Netherlands, Portugal, and Vietnam. The Americans will open World Cup play against Vietnam on Friday at 8:00 p.m. CT, the Netherlands at 8:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday the 26th, and Portugal at 2:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday August 1. All three of the USWNT’s group stage games will be on Fox.

Group Play runs from July 20 through August 3. The knockout rounds begin on August 5 and the final will be Sunday, August 20 at 5:00 a.m. CT on Fox.