LSU Picked Second in SEC West, Land 11 on Preseason All-Conference Teams

SEC Media Days have come and gone, and with it come the ever important wink wink preseason predictions.

LSU was just barely eeked out by Alabama as the favorites to win the West this season. Alabama got 165 first place votes, while LSU was just behind them with 117. Georgia, unsurprisingly, was picked to win both the SEC East, and the conference as a whole.

LSU also had 11 players land on All-SEC teams including six on the first-team. LSU’s preseason All-SEC selections was highlighted by Jayden Daniels being voted to the first-team. It’s the first time an LSU quarterback was first-team preseason All-SEC since Tommy Hodson in 1989.

Joining Daniels on the first team are Malik Nabers, Will Campbell, Mekhi Wingo, Maason Smith, and Harold Perkins. Mason Taylor, Nathan Dibert, and Slade Roy are on the second team, while Emery Jones and Major Burns landed on the third team..