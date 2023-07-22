Tylen Singleton Commits to LSU

LSU has a massive recruiting event planned for next weekend, but Saturday evening the Tigers got a boost days before the Bayou Splash.

Many linebacker Tylen Singleton announced on Twitter he would be committing to LSU. Singleton gives LSU 19 commits in its 2024 class.

“One-hundred percent committed,” Singleton said. “I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me and giving me to opportunity but I will be staying home.”

Singleton is a top-150 overall prospect and a top-10 linebacker. Singleton had 78 tackles, four interceptions, and a pair of sacks last season. At 6’1” and 208 pounds, he’s in that linebacker/safety hybrid like Jacoby Stevens.

All the concerns about whether or not Brian Kelly can recruit the state of Louisiana are out the window. Of the top-10 players from Louisiana, LSU has commitments from eight players and are in the mix for the other two (Acadiana defensive tackle Dominck McKinley and John Ehret corner Wardell Mack). Of the 19 commits, 13 are from Louisiana.