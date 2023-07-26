LSU Football 2023 Position Preview: Special Teams

The less we talk about last year the better. Let’s just move on.

2023 LSU Kickers Player Height/Weight Makes Attempts 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+ PATs Player Height/Weight Makes Attempts 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+ PATs 34 Damian Ramos (Rs. Soph.) 6'2"/185 10 14 2-2 6-9 2-3 0-0 55-57

Damian Ramos got an unfair rep last season after his game-tying PAT against Florida State got blocked. But look at his numbers. That’s pretty strong for a first year kicker who wasn’t even on scholarship. He may not have Cade York’s leg—who does?—but he was cool in the biggest moments. Remember Ramos kicked a 47-yard field goal in the Swamp to put LSU up two scores with less than two minutes to play; he kicked a go-ahead field goal against Bama in the fourth quarter; and in a 13-10 game against Arkansas he was 2-2.

2023 LSU Punters Player Height/Weight Punts Average Downed Inside 20 Long 66 Player Height/Weight Punts Average Downed Inside 20 Long 66 19 Jay Bramblett (5th Year Sr.) 6'2"/205 49 44.5 18 66 38 Peyton Todd (Rs. Soph.) 6'5"/240 N/A

Jay Bramblett was undoubtedly the strongest part of LSU’s special teams. Remember Bramblett pinned Bryce Young at the 10 on three consecutive possessions in the first half. How different is that game if Young isn’t lining up with the LSU student section bearing down right on top of him?

This is Bramblett’s final year of eligibility and he’ll likely give way to Peyton Todd who we still weirdly haven’t seen yet. Todd came to LSU as a top punter prospect but for whatever reason he hasn’t been able to see the field. The next punt we see Todd take in an LSU uniform will be his first. But hey, maybe at 6’5” and 240 he can get some reps at linebacker or defensive end? I’m not sure LSU’s ever had as a punter so physically imposing.

2023 LSU Kickoff Specialists Player Height/Weight Attempts Average Touchbacks Player Height/Weight Attempts Average Touchbacks 31 Nathan Dibert (Soph.) 5'11"/216 60 63.8 38

Nathan Dibert may not have been able to work his way on to the field as LSU’s place kicker, but he was able to make an impact as a kickoff specialist. Dibert even earned a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman team and was a preseason second-team All-SEC selection.

Returner is the biggest question for me. LSU basically gave up returning punts after the Florida State game. I mean I don’t know about you, but I got to a point where I wondered “why even have a returner? Just rush with all 11.” I would assume Aaron Anderson is the punt returner. Maybe Chris Hilton gets a look too.

The piece are all there for LSU to have a bounce back at special teams. Last year you replaced everyone, this year everyone’s back and the specialists were all good at their jobs. Coaching was the issue and [REDACTED] has moved on. LSU is going to be better in the special teams department this season because well...they can’t be any worse.