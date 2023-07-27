Graduate Champions: Cai Bates Commits to LSU

For the past two seasons Brian Kelly and his staff have had to rely heavily upon the transfer portal to field an SEC-caliber secondary. Yesterday evening the coaching staff took a step forward in not having to rely so heavily on the portal every offseason.

Four-star corner Cai Bates announced his commitment to LSU. Bates picked LSU over Alabama, Florida State, and Tennessee among others.

Bates is a top-100 prospect and in the top-10 at his position. He’s the type of talent at corner LSU has pulled in for years.

“LSU being known for producing first round picks will stick for a long time being called DBU.,” Bates said to On3. “The opportunity to be mentored by those guys as they always come back and train in the off-seasons and pop in to help out. It’s like a defensive back brotherhood.”

Bates also had high praise for Brian Kelly and Robert Steeples.

“Coach Kelly has his winning tradition,” Bates said to 247. “Knowing he came into the SEC his first year and was really able to compete and show he belongs in the SEC. The way he came in on a recruiting visit and showed he cares about all his players and he definitely wants to graduate champions and has a plan for you after you leave LSU and he wants to give you 100 percent while you’re there so you can have the best future as well.

“Definitely Coach Steeples being able to come from a player’s viewpoint and coach. Knowing he spent time in the NFL. He’s able to teach you through your own eyes. Him being able to build a great relationship with my family and him showing his plan for me and the way I learn and adapt, he’s great at teaching that and I feel I have a great relationship with him and will be able to excel under his coaching.”

Bates gives LSU’s 2024 recruiting class a total of 20 commits, and he’s currently the second highest ranked prospect behind Denham Springs’s Dashawn McBryde. LSU’s class is currently ranked 12th in the 247 composite team rankings.