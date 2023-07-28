Luke Holman Transferring to LSU

LSU took a step toward finalizing its 2024 baseball team with another impact transfer.

Righty Luke Holman, formerly of Alabama, is transferring within the SEC West and pledging to the Tigers.

Holman was Alabama’s Friday night starter and figures to be part of LSU’s weekend rotation next spring. In 15 starts, Holman pitched 81 innings where he struck out 87 with a 3.67 ERA.

If the name rings a bell, Holman was the pitcher former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon pulled minutes before LSU’s game against the Tide. because of “back soreness”. It was part of that whole messy betting scandal that got Bohannon canned.

Luke Holman, the Bama pitcher who was pulled from the Friday start at LSU with "back soreness" which turned out to be a point shaving move from his head coach, is in the portal. https://t.co/Gl7XmAU69i — PodKATT (@valleyshook) June 22, 2023

Restocking the starting pitcher supply was paramount for Jay Johnson, and he’s done that. In addition to adding Holman, LSU’s gotten fellow Tide pitcher Kade Woods, UCLA’s Gage Jump, and Xavier’s Justin Loer. Some combination of those four players plus Thatcher Hurd should be LSU’s weekend rotation come spring.