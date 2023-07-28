NFLSU: Joe Burrow Suffers Calf Strain

My summer, football season, and possibly even life was almost ruined yesterday.

Joe Burrow left Bengals practice yesterday after a non-contact injury to his leg brought him to the ground. Burrow was carted off the field, but thankfully the injury was described as a calf strain.

Joe Burrow carted off of #Bengals practice field.



Burrow down on the field after a misstep in team period - here is the play. | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/aCBaMWx5xh — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) July 27, 2023

Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor said they’ll take a “wait-and-see” approach and that the injury is likely more of the bumps and bruises players get as they pick back up in training camp.

“I think a lot of guys after the first day have some soreness,” Taylor said after yesterday’s practice. “He was just scrambling. This is football. Guys go down with an injury. This could be a day thing, who knows. There’s a lot of guys that had soreness today that had their reps cut down a little bit. That’s just part of football in training camp.”

Ja’Marr Chase, our other favorite Cincinatti Bengal, said Burrow gave him the head nod to let him know he’s okay.

“We always give each other that nod. He gave me a nod [to say] he’s all right,” Chase said. “He’s a strong dude.”

The next normal, uninterrupted training camp as a pro will be Burrow’s first. His rookie season camp was all out of whack thanks to COVID; heading into 2021 he was working his way back from a torn ACL; and last year Burrow had to get an appendectomy.

Ironically enough, Burrow was asked before yesterday’s practice what it was like having a normal training camp.

“Knock on wood — I feel great,” Burrow said.

Welp.