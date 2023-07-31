Tigers Add Two O-Line Commits

The Bayou Splash, LSU’s marquee summer recruiting event, took place over the weekend and the Tigers are already making waves along the line of scrimmage.

LSU added two offensive linemen, with Ory Williams committing yesterday, and Joseph Cryer flipping from Ole Miss to LSU.

Williams is a tackle out of San Marcos, Texas. Though only listed as a three-star, he has some serious offers including Florida, Oklahoma State, and the instate Aggies of Texas A&M. Listed at 6’6” and 320 pounds, Williams already looks college ready from a physical standpoint.

After a long, heart felt process I’ve came to a decision for the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank everyone who stuck by me through this journey from family to coaches and staff. #AGTG #RespectMyPick @coachbraddavis @Coach_BHamilton @Coach_Reyes3 @iam_tmrw1 pic.twitter.com/7JqI1294pY — Ory Williams #BigBaby (@ory_williams) July 30, 2023

Cryer just popped a few minutes ago. Cryer is from Natchitoches but was originally committed to Ole Miss. LSU offered Cryer last week, he de-committed yesterday, and announced his LSU commitment today. Cryer is also a three-star prospect and projects to play in the interior at the next level.

First off I would like to thank god for putting me in this position!! I also want to thank my family for helping me out through this process!!! With that being said I’m a 100 % committed to Louisiana State University!! #GeauxTigers #YeahChief pic.twitter.com/f9w8D05esq — Joseph “ ” Cryer (@JoBighossCryer) July 31, 2023

With Williams and Cryer on board, LSU now has 21 commits and four along the offensive line. They join Khayree Lee out of John Ehret and Ethan Calloway from North Carolina.