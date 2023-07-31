 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers Add Two O-Line Commits

Williams, Cryer jump on board

By Zach Junda
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 04 TaxAct Texas Bowl - Kansas State v LSU Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bayou Splash, LSU’s marquee summer recruiting event, took place over the weekend and the Tigers are already making waves along the line of scrimmage.

LSU added two offensive linemen, with Ory Williams committing yesterday, and Joseph Cryer flipping from Ole Miss to LSU.

Williams is a tackle out of San Marcos, Texas. Though only listed as a three-star, he has some serious offers including Florida, Oklahoma State, and the instate Aggies of Texas A&M. Listed at 6’6” and 320 pounds, Williams already looks college ready from a physical standpoint.

Cryer just popped a few minutes ago. Cryer is from Natchitoches but was originally committed to Ole Miss. LSU offered Cryer last week, he de-committed yesterday, and announced his LSU commitment today. Cryer is also a three-star prospect and projects to play in the interior at the next level.

With Williams and Cryer on board, LSU now has 21 commits and four along the offensive line. They join Khayree Lee out of John Ehret and Ethan Calloway from North Carolina.

