2023 MLB Draft: Dylan Crews Picked 2nd Overall by Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews, arguably the greatest baseball player in LSU history, has finally found his MLB home.

Crews was selected second overall by the Washington Nationals of Sunday’s MLB Draft.

Coming out of high school, Crews easily could have entered the 2020 MLB Draft and gone in the first round. Instead he came to LSU, became one of the most decorated players in school history, won a national championship, and ended up going in the top-five. That’s making the most of your college experience.

Crews won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the nation’s best amateur baseball player. He is the second Tiger to ever win the award, joining Ben McDonald who won it in 1989.

If that wasn’t enough, he was also named SEC player of the year in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first player in SEC history to win the award in consecutive seasons. He was also named Freshman of the Year in 2021. Oh and he was named the SEC’s Male Athlete of the Year this past Thursday. Crews is the seventh LSU athlete in any sport to earn that recognition, and the first since Joe Burrow won it in 2020.

Last season Crews hit .426, which was the second best batting average in LSU history. He led the nation in runs (100) and walks (71), was second in on-base percentage (.567) and hits (110). His .426 batting average ranked third nationally, and he ended his career reaching base over the course of his final 75 games as a Tiger.

For my money, Crews is the greatest baseball player LSU’s ever had, and LSU can’t retire his #3 quick enough. It’s been a privilege watching him play the past three years and I look forward to following his career with Washington.

LSU just made history. With Paul Skenes going first overall and Crews going second, LSU is the first school to EVER have the first and second picks in an MLB Draft.