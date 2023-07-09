2023 MLB Draft: Ty Floyd gets drafted by the Cincinatti Reds with the 38th overall pick

Ty Floyd gets selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 38th overall pick in Competetive Round A on Sunday night.

The Rockport, Ga. native went undefeated as LSU’s No.2 starting pitcher with a 7-0 record, 4.35 ERA, 37 walks and 120 strikeouts. Floyd finished No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (120) and No. 5 in the league in opponent batting avg. (.208), and his strikeouts total (120) placed him No. 12 in the nation.

Floyd has been LSU’s biggest riser among MLB mock drafts as he was not even in ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel’s Top 40 in his mock draft before the NCAA Tournament. However, that changed on Friday when Floyd was projected to be a late-first rounder according to McDaniel in his latest mock draft released on July 7.

This sudden change was due to Floyd’s historic performance in the College World Series. Floyd was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, as he made two starts and recorded 27 strikeouts in 13.0 innings while limiting opponents to just five runs on seven hits and a .156 batting average.

Floyd’s most well-known when he hurled 17 strikeouts to tie the College World Series single-game strikeout record in LSU’s 4-3 victory over Florida in game one of the College World Series Championship Series.

Floyd was the second LSU pitcher taken on the first day of the draft as Paul Skenes went to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall pick. Floyd is also the second pitcher drafted by Cincinnati as Wake Forest All-American pitcher Rhett Lowder was selected by the Reds with the No.7 pick.