Boom! 2025 Prospect JD LaFleur Commits to LSU

Brace yourselves for a heavy dosage of nostalgia, Tiger fans: JD LaFleur, son of former LSU tight end David, committed to LSU today.

JD LaFleur is a four-star prospect in the class of 2025. LaFleur is currently ranked as the No. 17 tight end in the country and No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana. This probably goes without saying, but expect his ranking to change significantly between now and when he signs next December. LaFleur also holds offers from Texas A&M, Miami, and Florida.

LaFleur is the third player to commit to LSU’s 2025 class, joining corner back Jaylen Bell, and fellow LSU legacy Brett Bordelon who is the son of Ben Bordelon and the younger brother of current LSU lineman Bo.

David LaFleur, JD’s father, is on the shortlist of greatest tight ends in LSU history. LaFleur was a two-time All-SEC selection and an All-American in 1996. He ranks second all time in yards by a tight end (881) and fourth in catches (71). He was taken in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

We’ve said it a lot since Brian Kelly took over at LSU: he’s changed the tight end position at LSU from a weakness to a strength practically overnight. Mason Taylor had an unbelievable freshman season and should only improve going into 2023; Kelly and staff built on that by signing three tight ends, two of which (Ka’Morreun Pimpton and Mac Markway) were four-star prospects; LSU’s building off of that by holding a commitment from Trey’Dez Green, the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 11 tight end in the entire country for the class of 2024.

Kelly knows tight ends. He had nine drafted during his time at Notre Dame and now he’s stacking one great class on top of another on top of another. Between Kelly’s coaching and JD’s pedigree, don’t be surprised if, 30 years after David, another LaFleur is dominating the SEC.