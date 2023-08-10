BREAKING: LSU lands four-star RB Caden Durham

LSU has landed 2024 four-star running back Caden Durham after he announced his commitment on 247 Sports’ live stream on Youtube Thursday afternoon.

The No. 8 RB in the ‘24 Class chose the Tigers over Oklahoma & Texas A&M



Durham is rated as the No.3 running back out of the state of Texas and the No.9 running back in the nation according to 247 Sports. Durham chose the Tigers over Oklahoma and LSU.

It should be noted that Oklahoma was also a strong candidate in the race as Durham’s mother was a sprinter for the Sooners on their track and field team. Also, most of his extended family lives in Norman, Okla. where the university is located.

Oklahoma was the favorite to land Durham after his official visit there in June, but his back-to-back visits to Baton Rouge in July swayed his decision to wear the Purple and Gold.

Durham is LSU’s 24th commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle. LSU now has the Tigers as No.6 recruiting class according to On3 and the No.7 recruiting class according to 247Sports.