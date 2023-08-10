NFLSU: Preseason Primer

Football is back!...well kind of. The NFL’s preseason started last Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame game, and Thursday week one of the preseason for the rest of the league begins tonight.

Arizona Cardinals

Rashard Lawrence is entering his fourth year in Arizona, while Badara Traore is fighting to make the active roster; BJ Ojulari, LSU’s highest picked Tiger in this past Draft, was activated from the PUP list earlier this week.

Atlanta Falcons

Mike Jones (WHO???) is the lone Tiger currently in Atlanta.

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen is back in Baltimore and alongside Roquan Smith the Ravens look to have one of the top linebacker tandems in the NFL. Odell Beckham is finally back with an NFL team after missing all of 2022 as he recovered from his ACL tear in Super Bowl 56.

Buffalo Bills

Reid Ferguson is one half of LSU’s longsnapper pipeline as he’s back again with the Bills. Tre’Davious White is also back and hopefully healthy after tearing his ACL in November of 2021. White came back late last season and played six games.

Carolina Panthers

Donte Jackson is back and today I learned Debo Jones signed with the Panthers last week. I’m still holding on to my Terrace Marshall stock, hopefully he’ll be someone Bryce Young relies upon in his rookie season. Unfortunately DJ Chark might split targets with Marshall.

Chicago Bears

Micah Baskerville is the only Tiger in Chicago. Good luck!

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow remains on ice after a calf strain; hopefully Ja’Marr Chase’s calf doesn’t want to have a similar experience. Speaking of injuries, La’el Collins is trying to work his way back from an ACL tear late last season.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns partook in the Hall of Fame game which meant we got to see Cade York, Grant Delpit, Ethan Pocic, and Jacob Phillips.

Dallas Cowboys

A pair of former Tiger linebackers, Damone Clark and Jabril Cox are currently employed by quote/unquote America’s Team.

Denver Broncos

Lloyd Cushenberry enters year four in the NFL and year two hiking the ball to certifiable weirdo Russell Wilson. Thoughts and prayers.

Detroit Lions

No Tigers currently on the roster.

Green Bay Packers

No Tigers currently on the roster.

Houston Texans

Sad to say Derek Stingley has been marred by injuries for the past couple of years. Even worse is the corner taken immediately after him in last April’s draft, Sauce Gardner, took the NFL by storm winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and might already be the best corner in the game. We need 2019 Derek to make his long awaited return ASAP. Two of Stingley’s former teammtates, Austin Deculus and AIi Gaye are both fighting to make Houston’s roster.

Indianapolis Colts

TIL Kevin Tolliver is a Colt.

Jacksonville Jaguars

K’Lavon Chaisson enters a make-or-break year in Jacksonville as the Jags declined his fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Preseason will be make-or-break for Jaray Jenkins as well as he’s fighting to make the roster.

Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of make-or-break years, that’s exactly where Clyde Edwards-Helaire is with the Chiefs. KC did not pick up his fifth-year option either and he might be looking for a new home come spring.

Las Vegas Raiders

Neil Farrell was placed on the non-football injury list in late July. Not sure what the story there is.

Los Angeles Chargers

Will Clapp is back with the Chargers after re-signing with LA in April.

Los Angeles Rams

No Tigers on currently on the roster.

Miami Dolphins

Blake Ferguson is the other half of LSU’s longsnapper pipeline. I’m excited to see he and Reid have a snap off. Also Duke Riley is still cashing checks. Good for him!

Minnesota Vikings

While Cincy gets the most NFLSU love in terms of quality, Minnesota has the title in terms of quantity. Just on one roster you have Justin Jefferson, Ed Ingram, Jay Ward, Danielle Hunter, and Jaquelin Roy

New England Patriots

The greater New England area is home to Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Mills, Davon Godchaux, and Chasen Hines. Boutte’s apparently had a strong training camp after less than stellar reports during OTAs and mini-camp.

New Orleans Saints

No more Jarvis Landry, but Tyrann Mathieu is still back home in New Orleans. Trai Turner unfortunately tore his quad literally days after signing with the hometown Saints; speaking of signing, do everything man Jontre Kirklin signed with the Saints to play literally any position out there.

New York Giants

Cordale Flott is back for his second year with the G-Men. The Giants also recently signed Tashawn Bower and Darran Evans.

New York Jets

The other half of the Hall of Fame game featured the Jets who took Jarrick Bernard-Converse in the sixth round in April’s draft. Also shoutout to Al Woods who is entering his 13th (!!!) season in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles

Greedy Williams and Mekhi Garner are both part of the Eagles secondary, and Garner’s apparently had a great camp. Good enough to make the team as an undrafted free agent.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Peterson is a Steeler now, which feels weird. The Steelers also signed Breiden Fehoko.

Seattle Seahawks

Two members of LSU’s 2019 Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line will be playing for Seattle this fall: Damien Lewis and Anthony Bradford. Jamal Adams’s 2022 was over just as it was starting as he tore a quad muscle in the season opener; 11 months later he’s still working his way back onto the field.

San Francisco 49ers

I’m hoping Ty Davis-Price gets a shot to do fun things in Kyle Shanahan’s offense but it doesn’t seem likely with Christian McCaffrey on the roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I gotta say I’m still not used to Devin White flying around and making tackle after tackle when Tampa plays the Saints twice a year. I got to enjoy his speed during his three years in Baton Rouge, now I’m subjected to it. Russell Gage is also back with Tampa and will try to help out whoever wins the Bucs’ starting QB job.

Tennesse Titans

If you’re ever in Nashville you can not only visit yours truly, but also three key pieces to LSU’s 2019 team: Kristian Fulton, Racey McMath, and Tyler Shelvin. Arden Key is also a Titan after inking a three-year $21 million deal.

Washington Commanders

Saahdiq Charles is the only Tiger here in D.C.