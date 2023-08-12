Boom: 2025 Five-Star Receiver Dakorien Moore Commits to LSU

Fresh off dipping into Duncanville High for four-star running back Caden Durham, LSU kept the pipeline into the Dallas-area powerhouse by adding star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Moore is a five-star prospect in the class of 2025. Per 247 Sports he’s the No. 5 player overall player for the entire 2025 cycle, the No. 2 receiver, and the No. 1 player in Texas. As a sophomore, Moore caught 44 balls for 767 yards and seven touchdowns and helped Duncanville win the 6A Texas state championship.

Moore was in town for LSU’s big Bayou Splash recruiting event the last weekend of July and he had praise for Brian Kelly.

“He’s funny, but he’s about his business,” Moore said to On3 Sports. “I like that he can flip his switch from fun and vibes to locked in and about business. He was jus telling me about hisself and mainly that I could be the next great from LSU.”

All the heaviest hitters in college football are after Moore including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and USC. And considering Moore’s pedigree we shouldn’t expect other schools to stop recruiting him, especially since he can’t sign until December of 2024.

Moore is by far and away LSU’s biggest piece in its 2025 class but the Tigers are off to a nice start. Tight end JD LaFleur committed a few weeks ago, and LSU also has commits from offensive lineman Bo Bordelon from New Orleans and cornerback Jaylen Bell out of Georgia.