2023 Fall Camp: Aug. 12 Practice Recap

Who’s In, Who’s Out

Defensive back Greg Brooks once again was held out for practice. He had participated in practice earlier this week but did not even have a helmet on today. I also did not see wide receiver Kyle Parker.

Maason Smith went down and stayed down as he seemed to hurt his right leg during the final 11-on-11 period. The athletic trainers came out to check on him and was helped to his feet and he walked off the field. He did not leave practice and walked back to the sidelines with a slight limp.

Other notable players that were not at practice: Ka’Morreun Pimpton, Jalen Brown, Mason Lunsford, Matthew Langlois, Kylin Jackson.

The Passing Game Was King

Chris Hilton stood out the most on Saturday as he had two 40-yard touchdowns in 7-on-7 where he torched both Ashton Stamps and then Duce Chestnut. Although the secondary have had some strong showings at practice as of late, the unit was not as sharp on Saturday as both Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier both found open receivers routinely. Daniels was extremely efficient as he is efficient in the short passing as well as the long ball. Although both QBs struggled in the red zone situational drills on Thursday, Daniels and Nussmeier carved up the defense this time around.

Daniels had one interception, although it technically wasn’t his fault as true freshman running back Kaleb Jackson let the ball go right through his hands and into his helmet where it went five feet into the air before nickelback Sage Ryan came down with it.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers has been the biggest star of this camp and is so by a country mile. Besides Zy Alexander, everyone has a difficult time trying to slow down Nabers, who very well may be one of the best wide receivers in all of college football.

True freshman wide receiver Shelton Sampson has been getting in some quality reps with the second team. The more I see him at practice, the more I see him becoming the next great LSU receiver.

Not Much Movement on the Depth Chart

The starting lineups remained unchanged.

Offense: QB Jayden Daniels, RB Noah Cain, WR Malik Nabers, WR Brian Thomas, WR Kyren Lacy, TE Mason Taylor, LT Will Campbell, LG Garrett Dellinger, C CharlesTurner, RG Miles Frazier, RT Emery Jones

Defense: CB Duce Chestnut, CB Zy Alexander, Safety Andre Sam,Safety Major Burns, NICK Sage Ryan, LB Harold Perkins, LB Omar Speights, JACK Ovie Oghoufo, DE Sai’vion Jones, DT Mekhi Wingo, DT Maason Smith

The shocker of fall camp has been true freshman Ashton Stamps as his perfomance all throughout fall camp has led him to become the No.3 cornerback on this team behind Alexander and Chestnut. Acadiana High School product cornerback Laterrance Welch and Texas A&M transfer cornerback Denver Harris both worked with the second and third teams. Jordan Allen and Javien Toviano are still the second-team safeties.