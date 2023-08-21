Hayden Travinski to Wear 8 in 2024

As we wait for football to award the No. 7 and 18 jerseys (that’s still happening....right?) Jay Johnson and the defending national champion baseball team stole some of football’s thunder.

The baseball program announced senior catcher Hayden Travinski will be wearing the prestigious No. 8 jersey for the 2024 season. For the uninformed, the 8 is the LSU football version of the 18 i.e. the person who embodies most what it means to be a Tiger.

Travinski was a big bat for the Tigers last season hitting .356 with 10 homers and 30 RBI. He was LSU’s starting catcher from April on and he his ninth-inning two-out, pinch-hit homer against Ole Miss was the highlight of his season.

PINCH HIT 3 RUN HOMER BY HAYDEN MF TRAVINSKI TO PUT THE TIGERS AHEAD ‼️ ‼️



Travinski might not play as much catcher in 2024 with Brady Neal returning from injury, but he ought to be a contender for the first base or DH jobs.

The past No. 8’s are Gavin Dugas, Matthew Beck, Daniel Cabrera, Antoine Duplantis, Cole Freeman, Jake Fraley, Alex Bregman, Mason Katz and Mikie Mahtook who is credited with starting the tradition.